Zelenskyy heards Khmara, Drapaty reports: approves new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

"Decisions are being prepared to update management approaches and the system for responding to challenges within the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Medical Forces following a change in leadership. The main goal is to scale up successful practices used in combat brigades and in all effective brigade support services as much as possible. Scaling up the successful experience of the Defense Forces is a priority for commanders at all levels," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, discussions focused on updating the regulatory framework and approaches to recruiting foreign volunteers to serve in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Anyone who feels that defending Ukraine's independence is of global importance should be given a fair opportunity to prove themselves and receive the respect they deserve. I am grateful to all foreign volunteers who have already made a significant contribution to the defense of Ukraine, our independence, and our people's right to live as they should in a sovereign state," the president said.

Zelenskyy also approved new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes.

"We are preparing to expand our long-range capabilities," the president said.

He specifically thanked the weapons designers and manufacturers who are working to develop countermeasures against jet-powered Shaheds.

"There are already several designs that have proven their effectiveness in real-world use by shooting down jet-powered Shaheds. We are working to ensure systematic deployment, consistent effectiveness in shoot-downs, and the necessary mass production," Zelenskyy said.