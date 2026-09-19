Carpathian Integration Initiative launched during C8 summit – Zelenskyy

During the first summit of the Carpathian Eight Summit (C8), participants officially launched the Carpathian Integration Initiative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"May the Carpathian macro-region of the EU remain strong. And may this format serve as a source of support for us on our path to joining the European Union. I thank all the leaders of the C8 countries, the business community, and representatives of our Carpathian communities for their significant presence and for the promising projects and agreements. The potential is billions of euros and mutual growth. It is important to realize this potential," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said the Ukrainian side plans to mobilize additional resources and capabilities to support cross-border cooperation among communities.

"And this has its own unique characteristics here in the Carpathians: mountain communities, and therefore mountain roads, their own social challenges, and their own environmental challenges. Much of this can only be resolved together with our neighbors, and I very much hope that our joint work with our neighbors will continue to grow," the president said.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy, together with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, took part in the first Carpathian Economic Forum.

It is also reported that a separate investment EXPO zone is operating at the forum, where each country of the Carpathian Eight is presenting investment opportunities for the region.

In total, investment agreements worth $1 billion have already been reached within the framework of the first Carpathian Economic Forum.