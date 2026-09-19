Ukraine warns governments across the globe about dangers of 'Russkiy Dom' – Sybiha

Ukraine has officially appealed to governments around the world regarding the danger posed by the network of Russian centers, including Rossotrudnichestvo and the so-called "Russkiy Dom" (Russian House) cultural centers, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha said.

"Ukraine has officially addressed governments across the globe to recognize the threat for their national security posed by this network. We provided arguments for limiting their operations and closing them entirely," he said on X social media platform on Saturday.

The minister said the Russian network of so-called cultural centers serves as a tool for disinformation, destabilization, and espionage.

"We commend the measures the authorities took across Europe to block these networks including Germany, where Russian House was closed yesterday in Berlin after years of malign influence," Sybiha said.

However, he added, these disinformation centers continue to operate in at least seven European countries.

"The scale of network activities in Africa, Central and Eastern Asia, Asia-Pacific and South America is even bigger," Sybiha said.