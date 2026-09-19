Sybiha: Graham's bill will further isolate Russia, reduce resources fueling war

The bill introduced by Lindsey Graham and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump will further isolate Russia and reduce the resources fueling this war, sending a clear signal that the aggressor "will pay a heavy price," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"A truly historic day… President Trump's signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law will strengthen pressure on Russia and those enabling its war against Ukraine. It will further isolate the aggressor and reduce the resources that fuel its war," he said on X social media platform on Saturday morning.

According to the minister, the Kremlin's calculations have once again proven to be wrong. Pressure on Russia will only intensify, and Putin's hopes of weakening international support for Ukraine will be dashed, Sybiha believes.

The minister said the Graham's bill, passed with unprecedented bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, sends a clear message: the aggressor will pay a high price.

"We deeply appreciate the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States and honor Senator Lindsey Graham's commitment to peace and justice," he said.

Sybiha also said the U.S. leadership sends a clear signal to the world about the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"We look forward to further strong action from our EU partners and other G7 countries. International pressure on Russia needs to be well-synchronized to force Moscow to end its war," he said

As previously reported, Trump signed a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.