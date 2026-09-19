Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Phoenix border guard unit destroys Russian Nebo-U radar system

1 min read
Add as source

Pilots from the Phoenix border guard unit detected and destroyed a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines, according to the unit's command.

"Pilots from the Phoenix border guard unit detected a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines. Together with their allies, they began hunting it down. As a result, the high-value station was put out of commission, and it took the Phoenix pilots just one precision strike to do so," the unit said on the Telegram channel.

The estimated cost of the Russian Nebo-U radar station is approximately $100 million.

#radar #destruction #russia
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT