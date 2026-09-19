Pilots from the Phoenix border guard unit detected and destroyed a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines, according to the unit's command.

"Pilots from the Phoenix border guard unit detected a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines. Together with their allies, they began hunting it down. As a result, the high-value station was put out of commission, and it took the Phoenix pilots just one precision strike to do so," the unit said on the Telegram channel.

The estimated cost of the Russian Nebo-U radar station is approximately $100 million.