The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has identified at least 27 Yemeni citizens whom the Russian side plans to recruit to fight in the war against Ukraine.

"Russian military structures are directly involved in processing these individuals, which indicates a well-established administrative mechanism for recruitment," according to a statement on the service's website.

According to their information, foreigners are first granted legal status in Russia through a simplified procedure and only then enlisted as contract soldiers.

Among the Yemeni citizens identified by the Foreign Intelligence Service are individuals born in 2006 and 2007 – that is, very young people whom the Kremlin is prepared to throw into war in exchange for money and the promise of legal status in Russia, the statement notes.