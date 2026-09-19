Over 50,000 enemy artillery systems destroyed since Feb 2022 – AFU General Staff

As of today, since the start of the large-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops have neutralized more than 50,000 units of various artillery systems belonging to the Russian aggressor, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"This result is the product of the daily combat efforts of strike drone operators, reconnaissance units, counter-battery specialists, missile forces and artillery, and soldiers from other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the General Staff said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

"Every enemy artillery piece destroyed saves the lives of our soldiers and civilians in frontline cities," the General Staff said.