Zelenskyy shows first footage of new interceptor drones destroying jet-powered Shaheds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful deployment of a new drone designed to intercept jet-powered Shaheds.

"A report from SBU Director Oleksandr Poklad. The Security Service's military counterintelligence has achieved good results in countering rocket-powered Shaheds. A new interceptor drone has been developed and has already been successfully deployed," the president said on his Telegram channel.

The president attached a video to the post showing the SBU's combat operations to intercept rocket-powered Shaheds.

The SBU clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that these are the first footage of the destruction of jet-powered Shaheds.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy stated the day before that two companies had successfully completed combat tests of interceptors for high-speed Russian drones.

"In principle, we're trying not to go into details yet regarding the interceptors against high-speed Shahed drones, but nevertheless, two units have successfully passed combat tests; enemy Shaheds were destroyed, and they were traveling at a fairly high speed. This is a major positive development, to be honest, but we want to review all the test results and explore ways to accelerate the process as much as possible and move to mass production," Zelenskyy said at the Carpathian Eight Summit.

The president noted that 67 companies are working on jet drone interceptors, and contracts are already being signed.