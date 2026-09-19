URCS participates in cleanup efforts following Russian airstrikes in Sumy, Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance in areas affected by Russian airstrikes in Sumy and Odesa.

"Emergency response teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Sumy and Odesa regions worked at the sites to address the aftermath of the strikes alongside other emergency services," the society said on Facebook on Saturday.

In Sumy, volunteers went door-to-door in a damaged residential building to identify victims and provide them with immediate assistance. The victims were given first aid and psychological support. Volunteers transported one of the injured to the hospital.

In Odesa, a Red Cross team, in cooperation with other rescue services, provided assistance to people following Russian attacks throughout yesterday and last night. Volunteers patrolled the area to locate victims, provided first aid to the injured, and offered psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

As previously reported, a Russian guided airstrike on a nine-story residential building in Sumy left three people dead and 15 injured. Nearly 500 windows were shattered in three residential buildings and one educational institution, and more than 30 cars were damaged.

In Odesa, a double strike by enemy drones on an 11-story administrative building left 10 people injured, including two rescue workers. At the time of the first attack, people were taking shelter. A short time later, the Russian army launched a second drone strike while rescue workers and other emergency services were on the scene. More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze, which engulfed several floors of the building.