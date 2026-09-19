Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy not listed on US president's schedule of bilateral meetings at UN General Assembly – media

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not currently listed among Trump's bilateral meetings during his visit to Newfor the UN General Assembly on September 21-22, according to Suspilne.

The publication said, U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz announced the schedule for Trump's stay in New York to reporters.

Trump will arrive in New York on Monday afternoon, September 21, and in the evening will take part in political events at Trump Tower.

On Tuesday, September 22, the U.S. president will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, after which he will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump will also meet with the heads of state of the Gulf Cooperation Council and host a reception for leaders attending the UN General Assembly. According to Waltz, he will also meet with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in New York.

Trump is scheduled to return to the White House on the evening of September 22.

At the same time, as noted by Suspilne, Zelenskyy is not included in the list of bilateral meetings announced by Waltz.

Two senior Ukrainian officials, who spoke with Suspilne on condition of anonymity, reported that as of September 19, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy had not been confirmed.