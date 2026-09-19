Zelenskyy thanks Trump for signing Graham bill: Peace comes through strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for signing Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, emphasizing the importance of increasing pressure on Russia to end the war.

"I thank President Trump for signing this critically important bill. I thank all the senators and members of the House of Representatives who supported it," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

The president noted that during his visits to Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham had stressed the need to maintain pressure on Russia, strengthen sanctions, and seek a path to peace.

According to him, Graham also advocated putting pressure on countries that purchase Russian oil, provide financial services to Russia, or engage in normal business relations with Russian companies linked to the war.

"Senator Graham never doubted for a moment that America has enough strength to fight dictators and achieve results if it acts correctly," Zelenskyy said.

The president said the best way to honor Graham's memory would be the full and swift implementation of the law's provisions.

"And the best reward for everyone who is helping us put pressure on Russia to end the war will be peace," Zelenskyy said.

"Peace comes through strength. Calm comes through security. And the best guarantee of security is resolve," the president said.

As previously reported, Trump signed a bill imposing sanctions against Russia, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.