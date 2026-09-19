Enemy shell Kherson region, leaving 2 dead, 5 injured

Russian troops shelled Kherson region, killing two people and wounding five others, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and five others were wounded," he said in a Telegram post.

Prokudin said that over the past day, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Tavriiske, Fedorivka, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Sadok, Charivne, Arkhanhelsk, Dudchany, Novokayry, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Stepne, and the city of Kherson were subjected to enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling over the past day.

According to him, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements, damaging, in particular, five high-rise buildings and seven private homes.

The occupiers also damaged administrative buildings, stores, a cell tower, a utility building, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Friday, nine people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.