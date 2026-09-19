URCS shares experience of working in wartime conditions with colleagues from Moldova

A delegation from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) shared its experiences working during the war with colleagues from Moldova.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society made a working visit to Moldova to share practical experience gained during the full-scale war in Ukraine and to identify further directions for the development of cross-border partnership," the society said on Facebook.

During meetings with the leadership and staff of the Moldovan Red Cross, URCS representatives discussed emergency preparedness and response, first aid training, volunteer development, organizational development, logistics, and operational support for the organizations.

The delegation also visited Moldovan Red Cross branches in Chisinau and Balti. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's team familiarized itself with the work of the teams and volunteers, the activities of community centers, and discussed opportunities for further cooperation.

As noted by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, such working visits make it possible to share practical best practices, find common solutions, and develop cross-border partnerships.