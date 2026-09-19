Five killed, 15 injured in shelling in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours – administration

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes, KAB aerial bombs, and various types of drones against Kharkiv and 14 other settlements in the region; five people were killed, and 15 others were injured, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"In the village of Lypkuvativka, Nova Vodolaha community, a 30-year-old man was killed and eight people were injured; in the village of Velykyi Burluk, men aged 63 and 58 and a 73-year-old woman were wounded; in the town of Balakliia, men aged 60, 55, and 74 and a 71-year-old woman were killed, and women aged 56, 58, and 80 were injured; in the village of Slatyne, a 66-year-old man was injured," Syniehubov said on Telegram channel.