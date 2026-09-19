Russian strike on residential building in Sumy region kills three, injures 15 – police

The death toll from a Russian KAB aerial bomb strike on a residential building in Sumy has risen to three, and the number of injured has risen to 15, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

"Three people were killed and fifteen were wounded, including children: police are documenting the aftermath of enemy shelling in Sumy region," the statement reads.

In Sumy community, a 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were killed as a result of a KAB strike on a high-rise building. Nine people sustained injuries, including a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Eight high-rise buildings, two educational institutions, and more than 20 vehicles were damaged.

Additionally, a 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, who were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Sumy community on September 16, sought medical attention.

In Konotop community, two women were wounded and residential buildings, stores, and infrastructure were damaged by UAV strikes. In Bilopillia community, a 33-year-old man was killed and another was wounded when ammunition was dropped from a drone.