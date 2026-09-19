USA approves potential sale of $2.7 bln worth of air defense systems, ammunition to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of $2.68 billion worth of U.S. military equipment to Ukraine for air defense systems, according to the State Department's website.

"The U.S. Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of Air Defense Development Upgrades and related equipment and services. The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion," the statement reads.

If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, appropriated during the prior U.S. administration.

Funds from the FMF will be credited as a U.S. contribution to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via a 1:1 reimbursement.

Ukraine has submitted a request to purchase the following weapons, which do not fall under the category of major defense equipment items: S-300 Clone missiles; GAM-67 missiles; Range-Extended, Laser-Guided Air Defense missile systems; Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher (ITEL) 1.5; mobile launching system modification kits; RPS 202 counter-Unmanned Aircraft System radars, etc.

"Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Ukraine… The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the department concluded.