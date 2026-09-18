Zelenskyy on Carpathian Summit: Over 50 agreements worth more than EUR 1 bln prepared for signing

More than 50 agreements totaling over EUR 1 billion have been prepared for signing during the first session of the Carpathian Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"For the first time, the Carpathian macroregion is presenting itself as a single market with a unified investment portfolio. Also today, more than 50 agreements totaling over EUR 1 billion have been prepared for signing. And this is just the beginning," Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Carpathian Integration Initiative international economic forum.

According to him, about half of the portfolio is in the energy sector. "And this could become one of the Carpathians' major contributions to Europe: solar and wind energy; energy storage; New interconnectors. Our large underground gas storage facilities. There is also a proposal to create a Carpathian wind energy cluster with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts."

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Carpathians could become an energy supplier for the European Union, rather than merely a transit region. "And this directly supports Europe's goal of energy independence from Russia," he said.

As previously reported, the first inaugural "Carpathian 8 Summit" is taking place at the Bukovel ski resort in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday.