Fire Point drones, missiles strike at least 50 Russian targets over 2 weeks in Sept – company

At least 50 Russian targets were struck by drones and missiles manufactured by Fire Point during the first two weeks of September, the company's press service said.

"During the first two weeks of September, Fire Point drones and missiles struck at least 50 Russian targets," Fire Point said on Telegram on Friday evening.

It is reported that the FP-1 and FP-2 aircraft-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck the following targets: logistics centers – one; oil refineries and oil depots – six; industrial facilities – four; military-industrial complex facilities – two; ships – 16; radar stations – five; air defense systems – four; energy facilities – 11.

The FP-5 "Flamingo," a Ukrainian long-range cruise missile, struck "Volgogradpromproekt"