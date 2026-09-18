Two dead, two wounded in attack on Balakliia

Russian occupiers launched an attack on the city of Balakliya (Kharkiv region), resulting in casualties, according to Head of the city's military administration Vitaliy Karabanov.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed as a result of the shelling... Two people were reportedly injured. They are in the hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care," Karabanov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said that a fire broke out at the site of the strike. Roofs and window panes were damaged in private homes.