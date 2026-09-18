Russian strikes hit central Odesa twice, injuring 10, incl two rescuers

The number of casualties in Odesa following two enemy drone strikes on an administrative building has risen to 10, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy brazenly attacked the central part of Odesa twice in a row. The second strike occurred while emergency and rescue services were working to deal with the aftermath of the attack and provide assistance to people," he said on Telegram on Friday evening.

"Currently, there are reports of ten casualties. Three of them have been hospitalized, while the others received medical care on site," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, two rescue workers are among the injured. "Ten people were injured in the Russian attack, including two rescue workers. The strike hit an 11-story administrative building. At the time of the attack, people were taking shelter, which saved their lives. Later, Russia launched a second strike while rescuers and other emergency services were working at the scene," the service said on its Telegram channel.

According to the regional military administration, the shelling damaged the administrative building and vehicles. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the scene. The fire, which spread across several floors of the building, has already been extinguished by rescue workers. More than 70 firefighters responded to the aftermath of this attack.