Representatives from Moscow and the leadership of the German far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) are preparing a meeting for 2027, during which they plan to discuss the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Germany, Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

According to the agency's sources, the meeting could take place as early as March. Among others, Putin's economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev and AfD co-chairs Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla are expected to attend. The meeting can only take place after a preliminary peace framework agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine.

"Organizers hoped Witkoff and Kushner would also attend the gas meeting, which would examine reopening the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines," a source said. "A senior US official told Reuters that Witkoff and Kushner have not been informed about or invited to the proposed summit," the publication said.

According to the agency, the AfD hopes that a potential meeting would demonstrate its foreign policy expertise and allow it to criticize the government over high energy prices.

At the same time, criticism has already been voiced in Germany regarding a possible resumption of energy ties with Russia.

A member of the Green Party Michael Kellner said Germany could not allow itself to become dependent on Russia again and should not repeat the mistakes that had contributed to the energy crisis, which he said had cost the country EUR 50 billion. Kellner said returning to such dependence would amount to a betrayal and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using the AfD for his own purposes.