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Russian drone drops explosives on Kherson hospital grounds, damaging service vehicle

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Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of a hospital in Kherson, damaging several vehicles used by hospital staff, according to Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko.

"The enemy continues to cynically target civilian infrastructure in Kherson," Shanko said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, after 14:00, Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of one of the city's hospitals in Korabelny district.

"Several vehicles used for official duties were damaged as a result of this attack. No reports of injuries have been received," the head of the city administration said.

#kherson #hospital #attack
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