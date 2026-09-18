Govt approves creation of center for recruiting foreigners within national guard – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the creation of a Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons within the National Guard of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"The center will coordinate the recruitment of foreign volunteers for contract service and support them at every stage: from interviews and background checks to training. The path from candidate to service must be as fast as possible. Combat units must receive the necessary reinforcements more quickly," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, recruiting foreign volunteers for the Defense Forces is one of the state's priorities.

"The goal is to scale up this effort and recruit more people into the Ukrainian military who are ready to defend our country alongside Ukrainians," the prime minister added.

As previously reported, in July, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for providing logistical support to foreign volunteers – from their entry into Ukraine to the signing of a military service contract – and set the cost of such services at UAH 300,000 per volunteer.