Zelenskyy, Vučić discuss Ukraine, Serbia's European integration, Russian attacks

During a meeting at the Carpathian Eight Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed the European integration of Ukraine and Serbia, the situation regarding Russian attacks, as well as the agreements reached during Zelenskyy's visit to Belgrade.

"I met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the Carpathian Summit. I am grateful that Serbia has joined this format," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

According to him, it is important to develop the Carpathian format in such a way that every country in the region finds the economic and security opportunities it needs.

"We are doing everything we can to achieve this, and today, together with other leaders, we will also take part in the first Carpathian Business Forum," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy said that during the meeting with Vučić, the parties also discussed the agreements reached during his visit to Belgrade: "In detail – both regarding the European integration of Ukraine and Serbia and the situation with Russian attacks. We will continue our bilateral dialogue."

As previously reported, Serbian President Vučić said that trade between Serbia and Ukraine had grown by 42% in the first half of 2026.

"Following several visits by Ukrainian delegations to Serbia and vice versa, we have successfully increased trade by 42% during the first half of this year," Vučić said at the Carpathian Eight Summit on Friday.