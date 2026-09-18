Zelenskyy after meeting with Tusk: We ready to share experience with Poland; open to mutually beneficial cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held a bilateral meeting during the C8 (Carpathian8, Carpathian Initiative), held a bilateral meeting – discussing the importance of unity, mutually beneficial cooperation, and how to end the war.

"During the C8 summit, I held a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Ukraine and Poland are strong neighbors, friends, and partners, and we share a common enemy. Today, we focused primarily on how important it is to preserve our unity and work together to stop this war," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Poland for the new aid package. "This is an important step in supporting us, and we appreciate it," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to Zelenskyy, he and Tusk also discussed the further development of the Carpathian Initiative. "We discussed the opportunities it can offer to all countries in our Carpathian macroregion. Of course, we are ready to share our experience with Poland and are open to mutually beneficial cooperation. This is exactly how we should continue to build relations between our countries," the President of Ukraine said.

As reported earlier today, citing Tusk, Poland has prepared new, substantial support packages for Ukraine. "As the president [Zelenskyy] noted, Poland has prepared new, quite substantial support packages for Ukraine. I briefed the President on the details, and this is a clear signal that when it comes to the current situation, we are close friends, allies, and partners," Tusk said at Carpathian8 on Friday.

"And I need not add anything to the fact that it is crucial for Ukraine, for Poland, and for Europe to secure more effective anti-ballistic missile systems. This is a real step forward," he said.

For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to share technology with its Polish partners within the anti-ballistic coalition. "We will create a European anti-ballistic system. I am 100% certain of this. We will discuss the details with Donald [Tusk]," the president said.