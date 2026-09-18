Five people injured in attack on downtown Odesa – administration

The number of casualties in Odesa following a strike by an enemy drone on an administrative building, which is currently engulfed in flames, has risen to five, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

"We currently know of five people injured as a result of the strike on central Odesa. Most of the victims have shrapnel wounds. All are receiving the necessary medical care," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the attack damaged the facade and windows of the administrative building. The resulting fire spread across several floors. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the scene.

Earlier reports had mentioned three casualties.