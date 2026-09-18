Ukrainian, Romanian presidents discuss SAFE, drone co-production, Black Sea security

During the Carpathian Eight Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Romanian President Nicușor Dan cooperation within the SAFE framework, joint drone production, infrastructure and humanitarian projects, as well as security in the Black Sea region.

"I am grateful for the active dialogue and substantive cooperation between us. Today we are expanding it to include another dimension – the regional one – with a focus on our shared Carpathian Mountains. This holds significant potential not only for the economy but also for security and deeper ties between our peoples," Zelenskyy said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties discussed which projects could accelerate cooperation and provide mutual assistance.

"These include, in particular, SAFE and the joint production of drones, infrastructure and humanitarian issues, and, of course, security in the Black Sea region," the head of state said.