Five more children from Kherson's temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine – administration

Five more children from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine, according to Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"They are two boys and three girls aged three to 15. The return took place as part of the presidential initiative "Bring Kids Back UA" with the assistance of the charity Save Ukraine," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to Prokudin, the children are now safe and are undergoing reintegration at Hope and Recovery centers, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to the regional military administration, since the beginning of 2026, 185 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine.