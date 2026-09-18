Japanese Red Cross reviews partnership impact in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Representatives of the Japanese Red Cross familiarized themselves with the results of cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"A delegation of the Japanese Red Cross and representatives of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society made a working visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region to familiarize themselves with the implementation of the physical rehabilitation and social adaptation program and the results of cooperation in the region," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

During the visit, the delegation members familiarized themselves with the activities of mobile rehabilitation teams and the specifics of providing rehabilitation services in territorial communities.

Specialists from the URCS mobile rehabilitation teams spoke about the organization's experience and the specifics of developing the rehabilitation system amid the full-scale war.

The guests paid particular attention to the work of a rehabilitation facility set up at the Teplo Krylatoi Dushi wellness center, where mobile teams provide comprehensive support to veterans.

Cooperation with the Japanese Red Cross is an important component in the development of the URCS's humanitarian and rehabilitation programs in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to the support of its partners, it is possible to expand the population's access to rehabilitation services and provide free assistance to people who, due to various circumstances, are unable to receive the necessary rehabilitation support in their communities. This primarily concerns people who need recovery after illnesses, injuries or wounds, or who have suffered the adverse effects of the war.