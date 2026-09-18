Koretsky announces public administration system analysis, reduction of central executive authority staff and deputy ministers

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced an analysis of the public administration system, a reduction in the number of employees in central executive authorities, and a cut in the number of deputy ministers.

"The state apparatus in wartime must work faster and more efficiently," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday. "The government has outlined concrete steps to improve the public administration system. A comprehensive analysis of the public administration system will be carried out—where there is duplication of functions, redundant processes, and reserves for optimization. A separate area is digitalization. We will analyze digital governance and the automation of internal processes in central executive authorities. The state should not waste time and resources on processes that can be made faster and simpler using digital tools."

According to the prime minister, a decision has been made to review the number of central executive authorities employees and cut unnecessary vacant positions.

The number of deputy ministers and deputy heads of central executive authorities’will also be reviewed.

"Following a detailed analysis, the objective need for staff numbers will be determined in accordance with the real volume of the state's tasks and functions," he added.

Koretsky stated that a separate focus is placed on education and professional development in public administration, noting that approaches to the professional training of civil servants will be changed in accordance with the modern needs of the state.

"Responsibility for the implementation of these measures lies with the respective ministries and central executive authorities," the prime minister wrote. "Heads have received the appropriate instructions. Coordination and control over the execution of instructions will be carried out by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Kostiantyn Maryevych."