Defense Ministry initiates regular meetings with families of missing military personnel

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has initiated a regular format of meetings with coordinators of families of fallen, missing, and captured service members.

The ministry's press service reported that the purpose of this format is to maintain a direct dialogue with families to gather issues and develop solutions.

The first meeting, held by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lyubov Halan, was with coordinators of families from the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At subsequent stages, families of service members from other branches and types of forces will be consistently involved.

At the meeting with coordinators of families of fallen, missing, and captured Ground Forces personnel, participants discussed determining the circumstances of disappearances, the collection and storage of biological samples, the search for missing service members, changing the status of a service member in captivity, a service member's personal disposition, the work of military medical commissions, the return of personal belongings, social support for families, monetary allowances, one-off financial assistance and other social payments, and the awarding of families of fallen service members.

Coordinators also raised issues regarding lengthy document processing, the lack of clear action algorithms, and the need to repeatedly contact various state bodies to obtain information.

Issues requiring decisions from other state bodies will be considered by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with them within the scope of its powers.