8 people wounded in Russian strikes on Slovyansk – official

At least 8 people were wounded as a result of strikes on Slovyansk on Friday, September 18, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has reported.

"During the day, the Russians dropped 2 aerial bombs on the city," he stated in a message on his Telegram channel. "8 people aged 22 to 58 were wounded. All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance."

In addition, the strikes damaged a private house, a cafe, 5 shops, and 4 cars.

"All responsible services are working on the spot," the head of Regional Military Administration summarized. "The final consequences of the shelling are being established."