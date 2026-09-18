Sadovy reports detection of device resembling listening device in official car

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has stated that a device resembling a listening device was found in his official car and reported the discovery to law enforcement agencies.

"We found a device resembling a listening device again," Sadovy wrote in a post shared on his Telegram channel on Friday. "This time in the official car."

According to him, the device was discovered after the car's battery had completely discharged twice over the past month and after the strut began knocking. Sadovy stated that the device was found after the strut was taken apart.

"What do we do with this?" Sadovy said in a video shared on his page. "I don't even have an idea who could have put it here. But if this was done officially, by a court decision, by our agencies, okay, please come and take it."

Sadovy stated that he intends to inform the heads of the relevant services about the discovery.

"By the way, it was exactly a year ago that we found a listening device in the office, contacted law enforcement agencies back then, received letters from them, but there was no specific answer as to what and how," the mayor noted.

He also emphasized that he does not object to the installation of such devices if it is carried out legally, stating that it is his job and that if everything is legal, they are welcome to place it.

As reported, in September 2025, Sadovy stated that he had discovered a listening device in his office, noting that a SIM card, memory card, and microphone had been "crudely soldered" into a standard radio telephone charger block. Following that incident, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings.