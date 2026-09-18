Rada proposes establishing July 12 as Day of Commemoration for persons missing due to Russian aggression

A draft resolution on establishing the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, volunteer formation participants, and civilians missing as a result of the armed aggression of Russia has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

According to information on the parliament's website, the initiators of the document include Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Kornienko, and MPs Oleksandr Fedienko (Servant of the People faction), Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction), and Tamila Tasheva (Holos party).

The text of the draft resolution on the parliament's website was absent as of Friday, September 18.

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn told Interfax-Ukraine that the day of commemoration for those missing as a result of Russian aggression is planned to be established on International Hope Day—July 12.

He added that on July 12, 2018, the Rada adopted the foundational law No. 2505-VIII "On the Legal Status of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances."