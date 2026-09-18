Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to open 2 EU negotiation clusters in Sept-Oct, 2 more by year-end

Ukraine expects to open two negotiation clusters regarding accession to the European Union in September-October and another two by the end of 2026, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

"We hope that two clusters, as I noted earlier, will be opened for negotiations in September-October, and we would like to unblock another two clusters by the end of this year," Zelenskyy said at the Carpathian 8 Summit on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine and Hungary are discussing a list of issues raised by the Hungarian side, and the Ukrainian government is to prepare a relevant draft bill for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

"There was a certain list of points from Hungary, not just one point, but several points. That is, the governments have worked at their level," he stated.