Vyhivsky: MIA units gained unique wartime skills ready to share with Czech colleagues

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky has discussed areas of cooperation between the agencies with his Czech counterpart and assured him of the readiness of Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) units to share the unique skills acquired during the war.

Vyhivsky stated on his Telegram channel on Friday that he held an online meeting with Czech Minister of Internal Affairs Lubomír Metnar, during which he first briefed the minister on Russia's round-the-clock terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, including the destruction of civilian infrastructure, attacks on urban life-support systems, and strikes on food warehouses and gas stations.

The minister expressed gratitude to his Czech colleague for words of support for the Ukrainian people, understanding of the situation in Ukraine, and offers of assistance to the units of the MIA system.

Cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Czech Republic under the 2024 bilateral intergovernmental agreement covers many areas, including countering cross-border crime, illegal migration, and cybercrime, the minister noted.

He added that they separately discussed the exchange of experience between specialists, emphasizing that during the war, Ukrainian units have gained unique skills that they are ready to share with Czech colleagues.

Vyhivsky also noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine highly appreciates the support of the Czech Republic and the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs throughout the full-scale war, concluding that cooperation is being strengthened.