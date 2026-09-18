Poland preparing new, significant support packages for Ukraine – PM

Poland has prepared new, significant support packages for Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

"As Mr. President [Zelenskyy] noted, Poland has prepared new, quite significant aid packages for Ukraine. I have informed the President of the details, and this is a clear signal that, regarding the current situation, we are close friends, allies, and partners," Tusk said at the CARPATHIAN 8 SUMMIT on Friday.

"And I need not add anything to the statements about how important it is—for Ukraine, Poland, and Europe—to secure more effective anti-ballistic missile systems. This is a real step forward," he emphasized.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is ready to share technologies with Polish partners within the framework of an anti-ballistic missile coalition.

"We will create a European missile defense system. I am 100% certain of this. We will discuss the details with Donald [Tusk]," the President said.