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Carpathian Initiative could make protection of national minority rights a priority – Romanian President

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Carpathian Initiative could make protection of national minority rights a priority – Romanian President
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Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated that the protection of national minority rights could be one of the priorities of the Carpathian Initiative.

“(…) this format can harness the region’s linguistic and cultural richness by making the protection of national minorities’ rights a priority,” Dan said on X Friday.

According to him, the Carpathian Initiative could become an additional tool for European integration for EU candidate countries. “Romania is a firm supporter of the European path, and this format can also serve as an additional instrument for the European integration of candidate countries,” Romanian president said.

#carpathians #romania #eu
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