Zelenskyy: Two companies successfully test jet-powered drone interceptors

Two companies have successfully conducted combat tests of interceptors designed to counter Russian jet-powered drones; the next step is to find a way to accelerate and scale up production, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"In principle, we are trying not to go into too much detail regarding interceptors for high-speed drones for now, but two companies have successfully passed combat tests—enemy Shahed drones were destroyed while flying at quite high speeds. To be honest, this is a very positive development, but we want to review all the tests and determine how to maximize the speed of the process and establish mass production," Zelenskyy said at the CARPATHIAN 8 SUMMIT on Friday.

The President noted that 67 companies are working on jet-powered drone interceptors, and contracts are already being signed.

"I believe we will succeed. These two examples already inspire optimism, positivity, and faith. But alongside faith, optimism, and all that, we also need money. We will address this issue—we are already working on it," he noted.

The head of state announced that he would soon meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; specifically, the Ukrainian side is preparing proposals to address the funding gap.

"Nevertheless, we will find solutions—I know this for a fact; some matters have already been agreed upon, and we will produce high-speed interceptors on a mass scale," Zelenskyy concluded.