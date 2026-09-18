Poland and Romania affirm support for Ukraine, importance of Carpathian format

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Romanian President Nicușor Dan have affirmed their support for Ukraine and highlighted the importance of developing cooperation among Carpathian region countries within the new C8 format.

"While here in Ukraine, I want to once again express my solidarity with the Ukrainian people for their heroic resistance against Russian aggression. And I want to note that Romania will continue to support Ukraine in this war," Dan said at the CARPATHIAN 8 SUMMIT on Friday.

According to him, the new format could foster interconnectedness among the countries in areas such as economy, road infrastructure, and energy, as well as cooperation in tourism and defense.

Dan also highlighted Romania's experience in the nuclear energy sector and the importance of the summit's business forum in forging ties between the economies of the region's countries.

For his part, Tusk also pledged continued support for Ukraine.

"I will always support Ukraine in your struggle against aggression. Because I am convinced—deeply convinced—that your sovereignty and your security also mean sovereignty and security for Poland," he said.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that the Carpathian format could assist Ukraine on its path to the European Union.

"The Carpathian format can indeed help you on your path to the European Union, and our Polish experience is highly relevant here," he said.

At the same time, Tusk emphasized the need to discuss complex issues between Ukraine and Poland, particularly those related to their shared history.