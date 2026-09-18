Defense forces strike Orion UAV ground control station in Crimea – AFU General Staff

Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of key Russian targets on Thursday and overnight into Friday, including an Orion drone ground control station at the Saky airfield in Crimea, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Specifically, an enemy Orion unmanned aerial vehicle ground control station was struck near the settlement of Novofedorivka at the Saky airfield in Crimea," the message posted on Telegram says.

The General Staff noted that the Orion (also known as Inokhodets) is a Russian MALE-class (Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance) reconnaissance and strike UAV system. It is capable of remaining airborne for up to 24 hours, conducting electro-optical reconnaissance and target designation at altitudes of up to 7.5 km, and carrying guided aerial munitions with a total weight of 200–250 kg.

In addition, a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of strike UAVs was struck near Donetsk.

In Luhansk region, strikes were confirmed against an enemy ammunition depot near Dovzhansk and a logistics depot belonging to occupation forces near Kypuche.