Zelenskyy: EU financial aid to be directed toward protecting Ukrainian cities

The new financial aid package received from the European Union will be directed primarily toward the purchase of missiles and drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"First and foremost, the funds will go toward ensuring our protection, including with missiles and drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on Ukraine's receipt of the tranche.

Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian side is preparing substantively for a meeting and discussion in New York on Ukraine's financial resilience.

As previously reported, Ukraine received a new tranche of EUR 3.3 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe will continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to protect its people and territories from Russia's war of aggression.