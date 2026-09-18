Ukrainian orders scaling up missile production at Britain's Thales, restoring country's industrial capabilities – Zaluzhny

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024), visited the defense technology company Thales UK near Belfast—which fulfills Ukrainian defense orders—and noted that this cooperation serves the UK's interests.

"For the UK and British companies, this is not just about helping Ukraine; it is also an investment in their own national defense. Ukraine offers a unique asset: real combat experience combined with one of the world's most dynamic defense technology sectors. The closer the cooperation between our governments and businesses, the better we can combine Ukraine's practical experience with the creation of new technologies and capabilities for both countries. Successful projects with companies like Thales UK clearly illustrate the potential of the strategic agreement between Ukraine and the UK," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Friday following the visit.

According to him, the plant manufactures Starstreak and LMM/Martlet air defense missile systems; Ukrainian forces used these to shoot down Russian helicopters early in the full-scale invasion, and they are now employed for short-range air defense against Shahed drones and other targets. The Thales UK plant in Belfast also assembles NLAW anti-tank systems.

"Ukraine and Thales UK have already established an industrial partnership. These are long-term investments, not a one-off transfer of weaponry. This model also serves the UK's interests: Ukrainian orders are already helping to expand Thales UK’s missile production in Belfast and rebuild British industrial capacity for air defense," Zaluzhny concluded.