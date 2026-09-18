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One killed, seven injured after drone strike on commuter train – Synehubov

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According to updated information, one person was killed and the number of injured rose to seven following a morning drone strike on an electric commuter train in Novovodolaha community, said Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"A 40-year-old man was killed as a result of the drone strike. Seven people were injured and are receiving medical attention," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, reported that, according to preliminary data, two passengers were seriously injured in the strike on the electric train in Kharkiv region.

#train #casualties #strike
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