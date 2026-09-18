Zelenskyy: We’re launching new C8 format – Carpathian Eight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the inaugural summit bringing together all the Carpathian states and the creation of a new format, the C8 – the Carpathian Eight.

“Today, for the first time, here in Ukraine, in our part of the Carpathians, we hold a Summit that brings together all the Carpathian states, the regions and communities of our countries. We are launching a new format – C8, the Carpathian Eight – bringing together us and our neighbors in Europe,” Zelenskyy said at the CARPATHIAN 8 SUMMIT on Friday.

The Head of State announced that he was pleased to welcome to Ukraine the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan; the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić; the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk; as well as representatives from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary. According to him, they "will join in the evening for the opening of the economic segment of our summit."

Zelenskyy added that there would be "a lot of work with the European Union this evening and tomorrow here," in Ivano-Frankivsk region.