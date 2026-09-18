Lublin and Rzeszów airports suspend flight operations for third consecutive day due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Amidst fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine, the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów have suspended flight operations for the third day in a row, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) reported on the social network X.

PANSA noted: "Airports in Lublin and Rzeszów have suspended flight operations."

Specifically, the agency reported operational restrictions at the airports starting September 16 due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces had announced the commencement of military aviation operations in Polish airspace in response to renewed Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

"In accordance with established procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces—through the Air Operations Center-Air Component Command—deployed the necessary forces and assets at its disposal. Ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems were placed on alert," the message reads.

The command emphasized that these measures were precautionary, aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the zones under threat.

Subsequently, the Operational Command announced the conclusion of the military aviation operations in Polish airspace, which had been conducted to ensure safety during the Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine.

"Ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems have returned to standard operating mode," the command noted.

It also reported that no violations of the Republic of Poland's airspace were recorded.