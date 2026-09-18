URCS extends application deadline for social entrepreneurship and veteran business schools

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has extended the application deadline until the end of September for its social entrepreneurship and veteran business schools, specifically for applicants from Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to accept applications for the Social Entrepreneurship School and the Veteran Business School for veterans and their family members from Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions. Applications can be submitted up to and including September 30," the URCS announced on Facebook on Friday.

According to the URCS, both schools will help participants gain practical knowledge to launch or grow their own businesses, work with mentors, and prepare a business plan.

Participants in the Veteran Business School will learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, financial planning, marketing, and sales. During the training, they will work on their own business ideas and prepare a business plan to present at a pitch session.

Upon completion of the training, program participants will have the opportunity to receive a grant of up to EUR 3,000 to launch, restart, or expand their own businesses.

The Social Entrepreneurship School is designed for those wishing to start or grow a business that has a positive impact on the community or helps address social issues. Participants will gain knowledge on building a sustainable business model, finance, and communications, and will work with mentors on their business plans and financial models. Upon completion of the training, there is an opportunity to receive a grant of up to EUR 12,500 to implement a social business project.

The training schools are conducted as part of the Support for Veteran Reintegration in Ukraine program, implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with the support of the Danish Red Cross and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The educational component of the program is delivered by the International Management Institute.