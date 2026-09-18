Russia damaged 310 locomotives in 2026 – infrastructure ministry

Russian attacks have damaged 310 locomotives since the start of 2026, compared with 227 damaged over the entire preceding period since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk has said.

"So the issue here is the rapid resumption of procurement of used [locomotives], and there are also preliminary agreements and plans to purchase new ones," Kalashnyk said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's transport and infrastructure committee this week.

The strategic plan presented for 2026-2027 envisages restoring 70% of locomotives and 10% of rolling stock, as well as converting 25 railway stations into inclusive facilities.

The minister said railway infrastructure and logistics hubs in frontline regions are being protected from drones, including through the installation of modular shelters. He added that Ukrzaliznytsia has already built 150 such structures this year.

"This is much cheaper than buying from private companies. Ukrzaliznytsia has also licensed this production," Kalashnyk added.

He said plans call for scaling up this production by the end of the year, with the goal for next year being to fully equip all railway stations, including intermediate ones, with the corresponding protection.

The minister also said the experimental public service obligation (PSO) model for rail passenger transport — a state order for which UAH 16 billion was allocated in the budget for the first time this year — will continue next year.

Kalashnyk also confirmed plans to complete the electrification of the Chop-Uzhhorod section this year and to begin reconstruction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv rail line.

Among other strategic plans, the minister cited the modernization of five checkpoints and the creation of one new checkpoint.

In road transport, the minister said plans call for introducing electronic waybills, as well as reforming the taxi market and transportation via digital platforms.

Kalashnyk said bringing the taxi market out of the shadow economy could generate about UAH 10 billion in additional revenue for the state budget.

The minister also announced plans to prepare a bill on the principles of infrastructure reconstruction by the first quarter of 2027.