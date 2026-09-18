Enemy attacks Konotop with drones: educational institutions, hospitals, railway, and gas infrastructure damaged

A massive Russian drone attack on Konotop, Sumy region, has damaged educational institutions, medical facilities, private homes, the gas distribution network, and the railway.

According to Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, the enemy attack destroyed social and critical infrastructure facilities in the city. Specifically, a kindergarten and School No. 11 sustained damage.

"Many private homes are damaged. Medical facilities have sustained damage. The railway is also damaged..." he wrote.

Damage to the gas distribution network has left a significant part of the city without gas service. Numerous power transmission lines were also damaged.