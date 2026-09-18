Schools need about 50,000 laptops and computers for teachers and students – education ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science and the UNESCO office in Ukraine have agreed to continue working on mobilizing resources to meet schools' need for laptops and computers for teachers and students.

"The sides discussed priorities for strategic partnership, including for the period after 2027. The focus areas include developing psychosocial support and reforming the psychological service, digital resilience in education, developing Ukraine's scientific ecosystem, and restoring damaged research infrastructure," the Education Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Education and Science Minister Andriy Butenko and Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, head of the UNESCO office in Ukraine.

The ministry noted that the Education Ministry and UNESCO have jointly implemented solutions to develop the education system's digital infrastructure.

These include developing the "Profi" module for vocational education institutions, the "Extracurricular Education" platform, modernizing the teacher training platform under the "Money Follows the Teacher" pilot program, and upgrading the server infrastructure and analytical components of the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USREOU).

With support from UNESCO and partners, educational institutions have already received 50,000 Chromebooks for teachers and 8,534 units of computer equipment for students, and more than 77,000 teachers have completed the "Digital Teacher" course.

"At the same time, needs remain significant — 31,881 units of equipment for children and 15,538 for teachers. The sides agreed to continue working to mobilize resources to cover this need and support digital resilience in education," the ministry said.

As previously reported, in October 2022 the Education Ministry said the first 10,000 Chromebooks supplied to Ukrainian educational institutions with support from Google and UNESCO had been distributed to the regions.